FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Insurance giant State Farm is looking to hire in North Texas.
“We have our acquisition specialist, both an English speaking and bilingual Spanish speaking. We have a translator role for Spanish speaking, and we also have a part time role opportunity for a retention specialist for those who aren’t looking for something full-time,” said Lauren Stevens is the Talent Brand Specialist for State Farm.
The jobs are permanent and they come along with competitive pay and benefits.
“We have a total rewards package that includes our 401k plan. Dental and vision, great health benefits. Probably my favorite feature is tuition reimbursement,” said Stevens.
Stevens also emphasized that they will train those who are great candidates who come from a different line of work.
“We have a really great training program that can range anywhere from seven weeks to maybe even 15 because we want you to be prepared, but once you are trained we trust you to do the job,” she said.
If you are interested in applying, click here.