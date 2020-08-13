DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a killer who shot a 27-year-old man in the 3400 block of Jeffries Street in South Dallas.
They found the victim, Ricardo Medina-Madriz, in the street with a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Medina-Madriz to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police provided no details about what led to the slaying or any possible suspects.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the homicide contact Det. Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #140196-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.