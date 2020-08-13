FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southland Conference has decided to postpone fall sports to the spring semester due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.
The conference includes schools such Abilene Christian University, Houston Baptist University, and Stephen F. Austin State University.
According to officials, the Southland Conference will postpone league play for the football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country programs.
“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
Officials said the conference will allow schools to take part in limited fall competition.
Houston Baptist University said it “plans to honor existing contracts for non-conference competitions in football, volleyball and women’s soccer.” The football program has road games against North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech, which the school said are unaffected for now.