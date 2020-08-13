DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days before giving birth to her daughter, Alexa, Wendy Figueroa was hospitalized with a fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

She went into labor in Parkland Hospital’s COVID-19 unit and gave birth six weeks early.

“It was horrible,” Figueroa said about not being able to hold her newborn daughter.

“I was nervous the baby would be born with COVID-19 and she was,” Figueroa said.

Parkland Hospital tests every woman admitted for delivery for COVID-19.

They say 173 women have given birth there after having tested positive for the virus and had to be separated from their babies.

Five of the newborns later tested positive themselves.

But of those, Alexa is unique.

“There was evidence of COVID in the placenta,” said hospital Vice President Marjorie Quint-Bouzid.

She said that means the babies likely didn’t catch the virus during birth, but in the womb.

Parkland said it used its telemedicine platform and later an iPad so Figueroa could see her baby.

“We felt like we had to do something,” said Quint-Bouzid. “Made us all cry when she was able to see the baby for the first time.”

She finally got to hold her baby three weeks later.