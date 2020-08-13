ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman wearing a reflective vest that was working in a center median area as a subcontractor for the Texas Department of Transportation was struck and killed Thursday afternoon by a suspected drunk driver.
Arlington Police said it happened in the 900 block of E I.H. 20 around 1:20 p.m.
Investigators believe an SUV was traveling westbound on I-20 near Collins Street when the driver began switching lanes and rear-ended a Jeep which also was traveling westbound.
The impact caused the SUV to lose control, leave the roadway and strike the worker.
The work going on included the removal of trash and debris from the grassy median area.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inside lane remained shut down for hours while detectives investigated/
The driver of the SUV was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.