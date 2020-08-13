MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police released video and still images Thursday of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in an intersection, with hopes someone can help lead them to the driver.

It happened Tuesday, August 11 around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Samuell Blvd and S. Town East Blvd.

Police said the driver of a 2003-2011 Mercury Grand Marquis intentionally hit the pedestrian and took off.

No word yet on the pedestrian’s condition.

Witnesses and video from the intersection revealed that the suspect vehicle is two tone in color, with the front end being a different color than the rest of the vehicle.

The front of the vehicle is blue or a similar dark color, while the back of the vehicle is silver.

The vehicle also has paper license plates and is missing all the hubcaps.

Due to the unique appearance of the suspect vehicle in the video, the Mesquite Police believes that the public can help identify the suspect or the location of the suspect’s vehicle.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime or identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477) or contact Mesquite Police Dispatch at 972-285-6336.