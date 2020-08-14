CRYSTAL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for five children in Texas who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
Authorities in Zavala County, about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio, are searching for Justine Kaylee Lopez, 10; Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9; Ruben Lopez Jr., 7; Jordan Lopez, 4; and Jayden Lee Lopez, 11 months.
The children were all last seen on Aug. 10 at around 11:30 a.m. in Crystal City, according to authorities.
Authorities are also looking for two people in connection to the abduction: Ruben Lopez, 27, and Roxanne Fuentes, 31. Authorities said they are driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Texas license plate MKV2702.
The children are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”