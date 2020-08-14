(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s some of the hottest weather we’ve had all year in North Texas and it will continue for at least the first half of the weekend.

More North and Central Texas counties have been added to the excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday. This means that actual air temperatures are expected to be at or above 105 degrees in the afternoon.

If you’re not under the excessive heat warning, you’re still under a heat advisory, and that advisory is also in place through 7 p.m. Saturday. This means that actual air temperatures will range from 103 to 107 degrees and feels-like temperatures could be up to 110 degrees.

A weak cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday in North Texas. This will bring more cloud cover, along with a slight chance for showers. Highs will drop back into the 90s Monday and are expected to remain below average through most of next week.

While we’re dealing with the brutal heat this weekend, please try to limit your time outside, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Remember to check the backseat!