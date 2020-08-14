GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — The Garland Health Department (GHD) confirmed a rabid bat has been found in the city.
According to officials, the bat was captured near the 2500 block of Beasley Drive on August 11. A lab confirmed the case on Aug. 13.
So far there have been no reports of exposure to humans from the infected bat. But a pet dog, current on the rabies vaccine, is believed to have been exposed. The dog has received a rabies booster shot and is being held in isolation for 45 days.
The infection is the first laboratory confirmed case of rabies in an animal in Garland since 2009.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, some 5,000 animals — wild and domesticated including, but not limited to dogs, coyotes, skunks, foxes, raccoons, and bats — test positive for rabies each year. Infection of humans can occur if virus-laden saliva from a rabid animal is introduced through a bite, scratch, or mucus membrane. Without treatment, infection is almost always fatal.
Garland residents are being advised to report any pet or wild animal exhibiting erratic or abnormal behavior to Animal Services at 972-205-3570.
Citizens can also contact the Garland Health Department at 972-205-3570 if they have questions, or need to report a potential exposure to the rabid bat.