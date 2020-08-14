Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are searching for 78-year-old Edna Salil.
She’s 5’2”, 200 lbs., has black and grey hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue pajama style clothing. Her last known location was at her home in the 2500 block of Inverness Drive, in Garland, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 14.
Salil is diagnosed with Psychosis and suffers from hallucinations, according to police.
The car she is believed to be driving is a black 2019 Toyota Highlander, TX license 5NBXG.
If anyone has information on Salil’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840 or 911.