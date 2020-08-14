NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Shooting, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, motel 6, Regal Row, Security guard, Woman Killed, woman shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Dallas say a woman was shot and killed by a security guard — who was also wounded — in an exchange of gunfire outside a northwest Dallas Motel 6.

It was just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday when the unidentified woman was found dead in her vehicle. The back window of the SUV the victim was in had been shot out.

(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

Police officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Regal Row after getting reports of gunfire.

According to Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Tamika Dameron, the security officer was found near the motel and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

Little is known about what led to the shooting outside the motel near Dallas Love Field Airport and detectives are still searching for witnesses, Dameron said.

So far there have been no charges filed against the security guard.

Comments

Leave a Reply