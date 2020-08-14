DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Dallas say a woman was shot and killed by a security guard — who was also wounded — in an exchange of gunfire outside a northwest Dallas Motel 6.
It was just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday when the unidentified woman was found dead in her vehicle. The back window of the SUV the victim was in had been shot out.
Police officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Regal Row after getting reports of gunfire.
According to Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Tamika Dameron, the security officer was found near the motel and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Little is known about what led to the shooting outside the motel near Dallas Love Field Airport and detectives are still searching for witnesses, Dameron said.
So far there have been no charges filed against the security guard.