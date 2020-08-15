DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash in Dallas involving a woman trying to flee a domestic violence suspect left a child on life support and another with serious injuries, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Jefferson Avenue involving a vehicle with a woman, another man and four children from 2 to 13 years old inside.
According to police, the woman was apparently trying to drive away from a domestic violence suspect who was allegedly chasing her out of Grand Prairie. Police said she lost control of her vehicle when she entered Dallas and rolled over several times.
Police said a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old were ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. The 7-year-old is in critical condition and on life support, and the 10-year-old is stable with serious injuries.
The conditions of the woman, the man and the two other children in the vehicle were not immediately released.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have not said if there were any arrests.