DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County ended the week with 754 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Saturday.
Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 58,067, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials also reported there are currently 2,515 probable cases of COVID-19.
The eight deaths reported on Saturday brings that total to 824. All but one of the patients had underlying high risk conditions. The ages ranged from 50s to 90s.
Health officials also said over 2,925 children under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 and that 66 of them have been hospitalized.
“Today ends a week for which the average numbers of daily COVID-19 cases was 605, up from last week, for which the average number was 463. This week we had 73 deaths, for our fourth deadliest week thus far,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.
In Tarrant County, 1,443 new cases were reported on Saturday. However, officials said that 1,151 of the cases were due to a backlog from the Department of State Health Services.
“The specimens for these positive lab reports were collected greater than 30 days ago,” the county’s website read.