ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were named to NBA All-Seeding Games teams for their play over the last two weeks in Florida.
The NBA resumed play on July 31 in Orlando, with teams playing seeding games for playoff positions. The league put together two teams that honored the best players during games in the “bubble.”
Doncic averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the eight seeding games the team played. He was named to the NBA All-Seeding Games First Team.
The other four players on the first team are Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, James Harden and T.J. Warren
Porzingis finished the last eight games with an average of 30 points and 9 rebounds. The 7-footer joined the NBA All-Seeding Games Second Team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Caris LaVert and Michael Porter Jr. rounded out the rest of the second team.
The Mavericks’ next game will be as the seventh seed in the Western Conference against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Aug. 17.