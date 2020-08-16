WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Community Drive, Dallas, DFW News, Homicide, Lakeside Apartments, Murder, Northwest Dallas, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas late Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 11:45 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments on Community Drive.

Arriving officers found the teenaged victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide and have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.4320 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply