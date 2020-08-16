Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas late Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 11:45 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments on Community Drive.
Arriving officers found the teenaged victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide and have not yet made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.4320 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.