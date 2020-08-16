DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 5,361 new COVID-19 due to a backlog in reporting through the state, health officials said.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 63,428, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials said 5,195 of the new cases “came from a large volume of reports received yesterday through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system.”
“According to DSHS, this backlog of reports is due to coding errors and is beginning to be resolved through a recent system upgrade in their reporting system,” officials added.
The county broke down the number cases that came from each month:
- March – 13
- April – 149
- May – 80
- June – 52
- July – 4,298
- August – 603
Health officials also reported an additional death on Sunday — a man in his 50s who had underlying high risk health conditions and had been hospitalized.
It is expected that there will be more batches of cases missed by the State’s system being reported in the coming days. All this reinforces the importance of self-isolating and following CDC guidance if you were tested and awaiting results,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “This also means isolating from your family and wearing a mask inside your home to keep them from getting infected in case you are positive for COVID-19. Because of the errors, none of these 5,195 cases had been revealed to our public health team had any tracing done on them.”