(CBSDFW.COM) – We have some much needed rain in the forecast here as we close the day and go into the evening.

Keep in mind that August is the driest month of the year on average and yet, even for August, its has been VERY dry. Halfway through the month and still NO measurable rain at DFW (just a “trace”).

Just look at the last five times that has happened in the records, I had to go back 32 years!

A weak cold front is moving over Sunday night and will trigger some of the best rain chances we have seen in North Texas since last month.

Not everyone sees the rain but at least some will. These storms will produce impressive rain totals in short amounts of time (as well as the chance for damaging winds).

Here is one of the forecast models showing estimated rainfall through Tuesday morning:

While not everyone gets free water for their lawns and gardens, everyone gets some of the benefits of a rare cold front in August.

After the longest run of hot weather this summer (five days in a row at DFW of 100-degree days), we enjoy cooler temperatures this work week.

And with a northeast wind for a couple of days, we also enjoy lower dewpoints. That means no Heat Index to speak of. Small victories we take in hot and dry days of August.