North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strong Winds SundayFollowing five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening.

DFW Weather: Rain In The Forecast For North Texas... FinallyAfter five days in a row of 100-degree weather in North Texas, there are finally some rain chances to look forward to. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.

DFW Weather: Some Relief In Sight After Days Of Triple-Digit Temperatures In North TexasAfter a small streak of consecutive days of triple-digit weather in North Texas, there is some relief in sight heading into the new week. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.