Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested two teenagers, one a juvenile, for the murder last Friday night of 18-year-old Alfredo Navarrete.
Dallas Police said Monday they arrested a 17-year-old girl, Alexis Carrasco and a 15-year-old boy for the murder.
Both have been charged with capital murder.
Police said the deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the 1300 block of Celeste Drive.
Police said Carrasco admitted her involvement in the crime when she was interviewed by a homicide detective.
She was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail.
The juvenile was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.
No other details have been released on the case.