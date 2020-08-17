WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Alexis Carrasco, Alfredo Navarrete, capital murder, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, juvenile arrested, Murder Suspect, Murder Victim, Teens Arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested two teenagers, one a juvenile, for the murder last Friday night of 18-year-old Alfredo Navarrete.

Dallas Police said Monday they arrested a 17-year-old girl, Alexis Carrasco and a 15-year-old boy for the murder.

Both have been charged with capital murder.

Police said the deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the 1300 block of Celeste Drive.

Police said Carrasco admitted her involvement in the crime when she was interviewed by a homicide detective.

She was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail.

The juvenile was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

No other details have been released on the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply