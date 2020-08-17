DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,850 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 65,278.

An additional four deaths brings the total to 829 in Dallas County.

“Once again we have a high number of cases coming in, this time from June, due to a coding error in the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system. While at this point it is reasonable and understandable for people to be skeptical of the State’s reporting system it is not reasonable to be skeptical of the science that is proving to be effective throughout the world in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “The State’s working to fix the coding error, but we expect several more days of backlogged cases where the patient was tested, received their results from the lab, hut the information was lost in the State’s system and therefore no tracing was done.”

The total probable new case count in Dallas is 2,519. including seven probable deaths from COVID-19.

More than 2,925 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since July 1, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition mooned in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID- 19.

The percentage of positive tests has been declining, but remains high with about 13.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32, DCHHS said.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities.