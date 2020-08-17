NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The two largest drugstore chains in the U.S. — Walgreens and CVS — are putting in place coronavirus precautions for customers getting flu shots.
USA Today reports that pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms, and wear face shields for the first time while giving the shots.
Both the drug stores are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures — among them:
- cleaning surfaces between patients getting the shots
- requiring that patients wear face masks
The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the novel coronavirus pandemic with the seasonal flu season.
Anyone going to a Walgreens or CVS location for a vaccination is encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out medical paperwork online ahead of time.
Given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, both pharmacies are expecting a big increase in demand for flu shots.