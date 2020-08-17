DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Beginning Wednesday, the City of Dallas Municipal Court is shutting down for several weeks.

August 19 through September 15 the court, located at 2014 Main Street, will be closed for all court hearings, including walk-in court. The closure also includes criminal and civil hearings — such as pre-trial hearings, contested hearings, show cause hearings, etc.

Anyone previously scheduled for a hearing during the closure will be notified by mail with a new date and time to appear.

Trials and jury duty are postponed due to a Texas Supreme Court order stating that no jury proceedings, including jury selection or trials are allowed prior to October 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas Municipal Court is preparing to go 100% virtual when courts resume and reopen.

If residents need in-person assistance, the Municipal Court Building will remain open and available to assist defendants and attorneys by answering questions, taking payments, setting up payment plans, and providing records and filings.

Defendants interested in resolving their citation(s) without visiting municipal court, can do so online, by live chat or by mail.

For questions, please contact a court clerk online or call courts at 3-1-1 or 214-670-0109.