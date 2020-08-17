Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a top prizewinning ticket.
The new millionaire, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Texas Lottery Multiplier Spectacular scratch ticket at 1 Star Beverage, located at 510 N. Plano Road.
It was the second of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Multiplier Spectacular offers more than $100 million in total prizes, including over 1 million prizes between $50 and $1,000.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including breakeven prizes.