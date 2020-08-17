DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There have been some large food giveaways in North Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, as thousands of people lost their jobs or were furloughed due to business shutdowns.

The next major food distribution event is set for Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at DeSoto Eagle Stadium at 700 Eagle Drive.

DeSoto ISD and DeSoto High School in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank will be distributing kitted food boxes through a low-touch distribution model.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle.

The cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed by staff.

No proof of identification is necessary.

NTFB staff will determine if the distribution needs to extend past end time.