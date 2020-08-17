WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An armed suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police and deputies Monday inside a Walmart Supercenter in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, police said.
Around 3:00 p.m., a man dressed in black and carrying an assault-style rifle walked into the store in Weslaco, about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville, where he began arguing with a customer, Police Chief Joel Rivera told reporters.
The customer left and the store evacuated as officers converged.
At the officers’ command, the man dropped the rifle but drew a handgun and exchanged fire, Rivera said.
No other injuries were reported.
The motive and identity of the suspect were not immediately available, Rivera said.
