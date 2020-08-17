ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) — Police and hazardous materials crews are on the scene of a rollover crash involving two 18-wheelers that caused the closure of Interstate-30 and left fuel spilled on the roadway.

It was just before 3:00 a.m. when the two tractor-trailers crashed while traveling westbound on a bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett.

One 18-wheeler hit a vehicle in the lanes and the other crossed the median, went into eastbound traffic and slammed into 2 other cars. Both trucks flipped and spilled fuel from their tanks.

No one was killed in the crash, but police say several people were injured. It wasn’t immediately known what drivers or passengers were hurt.

Both the east and west bound sides of the highway have been closed and are expected to remain shutdown for several hours and will impact the morning rush hour.