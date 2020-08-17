Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas women’s coach Vic Schaefer will get a seven-year, guaranteed contract worth $13.8 million when school regents vote to approve the deal later this week.
Texas hired Schaefer away from Mississippi State in April after not renewing former coach Karen Aston’s contract.
Schaefer’s annual salary will start at $1.8 million and rise to $2.1 million by the final year.
He also gets $300,000 for moving expenses and a $200,000 payment at the end of 2024-25 season.
Texas regents posted the contract details Monday. The board meets Wednesday and Thursday