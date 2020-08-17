ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation started its 30 Games of Giving campaign Monday.

For the next 30 days, the Rangers will recognize 30 different foundation initiatives and announce new ways it’s helping local heroes in the community.

Two initiatives highlighted during the month-long series include Rangers Relievers and Acme Bricks in the Community, which will recognize heroes who have impacted their local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to find a way to specifically honor those in the community who have gone above and beyond in helping the community during COVID-19,” said Karin Morris, Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of the Foundation. “The concept behind 30 Games of Giving is to raise public awareness of the Foundation’s activities over a 30-game stretch during the baseball season.”

Through the “Rangers Relievers” contest, fans can nominate “unsung heroes” that have provided care for those that have needed assistance during COVID-19.

Rangers Relievers nominations can include healthcare workers, first responders, caregivers, veterans and teachers, as well as anyone else who has stepped up for the community.

The Foundation will select 12 Rangers Relievers to honor over the course of the 2020 baseball season.

Each Rangers Reliever finalist will receive tickets to a selected Rangers home game in 2021, as well as recognition on the clubs’ social media platforms.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is also taking nominations for the Acme Bricks in the Community contest.

Fans and community members can nominate teachers who have made a difference in the community for the chance for them to be recognized by the team.

The program will reward 80 teachers with $500 gift cards to improve their virtual or in-person classrooms.

Teachers will also get an Acme Brick commemorating the first season at Globe Life Field. Nominations will be accepted until September 1.

The 30 Games of Giving initiative allows the Rangers to celebrate a variety of different community outreach programs leading up to North Texas Giving Day on September 17.

To nominate a Rangers Reliever, click here.

For Acme Bricks in the Community nominations, click here.