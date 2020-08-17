Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in a week, a vehicle has wound up in someone’s backyard swimming pool in Arlington.
Police and firefighters got the call just before 4:00 p.m. Monday near the corner of Clemson Court and Margaret Drive, north of I-30 near Cooper Street.
Arlington Police said the driver may have fallen asleep.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The dive team was called in due to the difficulty extracting the vehicle with power lines in the area.
Last Wednesday, a drunk driver crashed through a fence and into a homeowner’s backyard pool.
No one was hurt, but the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
