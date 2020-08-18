DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials announced eight additional Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 90 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

“As we report the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 today, I ask that you keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The news of these deaths underscore the importance of consistently practicing the public health recommendations to ensure you and your family are safe during this ongoing pandemic.”

DCPH also announced 157 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 8,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 195 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 5,839.

“As we work through investigations of positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19, we’re reiterating what everyone already knows: it is imperative we continue to wear masks and stay physically distant from one another,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We owe compliance to our friends, families, and neighbors that are our most vulnerable.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, August 21, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

· Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

