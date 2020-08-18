DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Popular dining destination, Savor in Klyde Warren Park is closing following dinner service this Sunday.

The restaurant posted the announcement via social media, saying, “On behalf of the team at Savor, we are extremely disappointed to announce the restaraunt’s closing following dinner this coming Sunday. Despite our many years of partnership, Klyde Warren Park would not provide what we considered to be meaningful concessions on our rent, which we felt was unreasonable given the extreme circumstances facing restaurants amidst the pandemic. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hardworking, creative, and passionate Savor team, our vendors, and the thousands of Savor guests who supported us and made this a special place for the last 7+ years. We will miss you all!”

Klyde Warren Park Director Kit Sawers told CBS 11 News, she “is sad to see its longtime restaurant partners, Savor and Relish, close due to the economic impact of COVID-19. As a nonprofit that relies on earned revenue from its tenants to pay for maintenance, security and free programming, the Park will immediately begin the process of determining what is next for that beautiful space. We look forward to having it operate as a pop-up event venue for the next several months and then securing an experienced restaurant operator to bring the perfect concept to the Park for our guests.”

The restaurant served New American dishes, classic cocktails and desserts and was known for its sleek surrounds with floor-to-ceiling windows.

