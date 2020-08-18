DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Congressman Colin Allred said Tuesday he is thrilled to be part of the keynote address in primetime during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

“I’ll be talking some about the North Texans and the North Texas that I know. The educators like my mom who raised me as a single mother, the innovators, the frontline health care workers here who have kept us safe during this crisis. And you know, this has been a surprise to me. I certainly didn’t see it coming.”

Allred said convention planners approached him about this role a couple of weeks ago, but he didn’t realize until recently, his comments would be featured prime time.

State Representative Victoria Neave of Mesquite will also be featured in the montage video.

Allred, defeated long-time Republican Congressman Pete Sessions two years ago.

He and Neave are among the 17 up and coming Democrats who will be featured in the video montage.

They’re the only Texas Democrats in primetime, and will be making the case for the presumptive nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Allred said he believes Biden can build the necessary coalition to win this November. “What Joe Biden and I think we must do is try and bring our country together, talk about our shared values, talk about the things that we have in common, not pitting Americans against each other. I think we’ve had enough of that. And that divisiveness has led us to this point.”

He said he believes this is a choice election. “This is the most important election, certainly in our lifetimes and perhaps in American history. Because of the choices that are on the ballot, it’s not just ideology. This is not right versus left is about right versus wrong. And I think many Americans and many Texans understand that.”

President Trump and conservatives have said they believe this election is about ideology and that Biden and Harris will be pushed to the left by what they call radical progressives.

Vera Roberts, a delegate to the convention from Tarrant County, said to her, Biden and Harris are not just candidates, but also real people. “When I see those two together, I think that perhaps America has a chance. Perhaps, we might be able to move forward and get engage more than we are today.”

Allred will be running against a well-funded Republican, Genevieve Collins, who said during a Trump Victory conference call Monday afternoon that she believes Allred received this primetime opportunity because Democrats are nervous about him holding onto the seat.

In response, he said if Collins wants to continue to campaign with President Trump, that’s her decision.

Former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will headline this second night of the convention by making the case for her husband to become President.

Former President Bill Clinton and New York Congresswoman Alexia Ocasio-Cortez also have primetime addresses.

