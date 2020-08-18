Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas.
It happened at the Bel Air Park Apartments in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road near the Dallas North Tollway.
No one was hurt, but eight apartments are likely uninhabitable, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans.
When firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex, they observed fire coming from a first-floor apartment and spreading to the unit above.
Two aerial ladders were set at the perimeter to surround and drown the fire out, while firefighters remained at ground level applying water.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.