(CBSDFW.COM) — General Mills announced today a voluntary national recall of 14 ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup.
The recall is for one date code: better if used by date of May 26, 2022, which amounts to less than 3,000 cans.
It was issued because the cans were mislabeled and the product inside contains allergens including soy and dairy which are not labelled on the can.
All other types and code dates of Progresso soup are not affected by this recall.
Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-200-9377.
This voluntary recall includes the following code date currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:
Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup 14 oz.
Package UPC
000-41196-49233
Recalled Better if Used by Date: May 26, 2022