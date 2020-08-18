FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nebraska Furniture Mart touts itself as the largest home furnishings store in America and they have a significant presence in North Texas.
Right now NFM says they are looking to hiring some “quality people.”
“We are such a large organization. We’ve always got career opportunities available,” said Megan Berry-Barlow, Director of Human Resources. “We need interior designers. We need material handlers right now. We’ve got some great opportunities in our sales department. Cashiers. We always have room for cashiers.”
The jobs are full-time and part-time and they come along with competitive pay and benefits according to company officials.
Berry-Barlow says the greatest benefit they can offer right now is stability.
“For 85 years we have never had a layoff,” she said. “Every single person that was employed at Nebraska Furniture Mart and wanted to return when stores were allowed to reopen is currently working here.”
