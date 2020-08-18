DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that shaking hands and giving hugs are out, some are wondering about what is acceptable during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to manners expert Elise McVeigh, an elbow is now an acceptable way to greet someone, as is a wave or a nod.
When wearing a mask, be mindful of your body language, said body language specialist Leo Cardenas.
He also recommended using your hands to express yourself, since your mouth won’t be visible.
If you’re invited to someone’s house, McVeigh said be prepared to mask up and stay outside unless you’re invited inside.
And if someone makes you uncomfortable, she said to choose humor as a way to diffuse the situation.
“If it gets to be that uncomfortable, I would just say, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t want you to get sick from me, just in case. So that’s why I’m just back here, six feet. Okay, we’re good,” and just be sort of light-hearted about it,” McVeigh said.
McVeigh also added that if you don’t know someone’s comfort level, don’t be afraid to ask.