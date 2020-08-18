HAPPENING NOW:
Gov. Abbott In Fort Worth To Announce Police Funding Proposal
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Sunny And Much More Tolerable Temps
Highs are in the low to mid-90s this week.
3 minutes ago
Some People Losing Their Hair Due To Stress
Some say the stress is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
7 minutes ago
Rep. Allred On DNC Appearance, 2020 Election
Texas Rep. Colin Alred Speaks With Jack Fink On DNC Appearance, 2020 Election
2 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Claims Dallas Dining Hotspot 'Savor In Klyde Warren Park'
Popular dining destination, Savor in Klyde Warren Park is closing following dinner service this Sunday.
National Letter Carriers Representative In Dallas 'Elated' Over Postmaster General's 'Suspension Of Initiatives Until After The Election'
“If they follow through on that that will be a great thing because we have a lot of letter carriers who take pride in their job," said Kimetra Lewis, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Dallas Branch.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Sunny And Much More Tolerable Temps
Highs are in the low to mid-90s this week.
3 minutes ago
Weather Stories
18 People Rescued From Lake Ray Hubbard After 2 Boats Capsize
Eighteen people were rescued from Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday night after two boats capsized from powerful winds whipped up by storms.
North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strong Winds Sunday
Following five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening.
DFW Weather: Rain In The Forecast For North Texas... Finally
After five days in a row of 100-degree weather in North Texas, there are finally some rain chances to look forward to. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Inches Closer To NFL Hall Of Fame; Named Class Of 2021 Finalist: 'I Know There Is One More Hurdle'
The former wide receiver was picked by the Hall of Fame’s Senior Committee during a virtual meeting.
Rangers
Rangers Manager Chris Woodward, Reliever Ian Gibaut Suspended For Pitch Thrown Behind Padres Player Following Grand Slam
Woodward served his one-game suspension in Tuesday afternoon's game. Gibaut was handed a three-game suspension.
Mavericks
Luka Doncic Scores 42 In First NBA Playoff Game, But Mavericks Fall To Clippers 118-110
The Clippers swarmed Doncic from the outset, forcing him into three turnovers in the first two minutes while racing to a 10-0 lead.
Stars
Stars Win 5-4 In OT To Tie Flames After Pavelski Hat Trick
Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 to even their Western Conference playoff series.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Sunny And Much More Tolerable Temps
Highs are in the low to mid-90s this week.
3 minutes ago
Some People Losing Their Hair Due To Stress
Some say the stress is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
7 minutes ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sets Out To Freeze Property Tax Rates In Cities That Defund Police
Tuesday afternoon Governor Gregg Abbott announced that any city that defunds police departments will have its property tax revenue frozen at the current rate. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
'This Isn't An Idle Threat': American Airlines May Cut Flights To Many Smaller Cities
Fort Worth-based American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
TEA Letter Regarding DeSoto ISD Sanctions
August 18, 2020 at 2:20 pm
View this document on Scribd
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply