FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Congressman Colin Allred and State Representative Victoria Neave of Mesquite praised Joe Biden as a champion for the middle class and working people.

“He’ll never forget who he’s fighting for,” said State Rep. Neave.

“That’s what happens when Joe Biden is in our corner. Working families get a fair shake,” said Congressman Allred.

Democrats say Allred and Neave are among the 17 young and up and coming leaders who took part in this video that comprised a new kind of Keynote Address during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

It’s a change from past conventions when former Texas Governor Ann Richards and then-San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro delivered the Keynote Address.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar represented Texas in nominating Biden as their presidential candidate.

“A year ago my safe community of El Paso was targeted by a domestic terrorist who murdered 23 innocent people, injured 23 more and devastated all of us. His motive was racism and xenophobia. In the face of hate, we chose love. And in the face of continued gun violence in America we demand change. The time has come to act. With one abstention, the great State of Texas casts 98 votes for Bernie Sanders, and 161 votes for Joe Biden,” she said.

Allred and Neave, and the other Democrats in the Keynote video won in Republican districts, and they spoke about how they believe Biden will help Americans and about their own accomplishments in Texas.

We’re fighting to make sure that mothers have access to health screenings for safe pregnancies and child births, and we’re bringing long overdue justice to survivors of sexual assault.” said Neave.

“Joe’s working to protecting and expanding the Affordable Care Act. He’ll make sure millions of people keep their coverage and no one can be denied for a pre-existing condition,” added Allred.

Afterwards, the Trump-Pence campaign called those who appeared in the Keynote video the “Radical 17” and said “if these 17 Democrats are rising, that’s a very bad sign.”

Allred said earlier Tuesday he found out about the opportunity a couple of weeks ago and recorded his video in his living room between his 18-month-old son’s naps.

He beat Republican Pete Sessions two years ago and now faces Republican Genevieve Collins in November in what promises to be a battle fought with lots of expensive TV ads.