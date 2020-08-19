LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Bullfrogs are jumping all over the practice field at Lake Worth High School.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had sports,” Lake Worth quarterback Caleb Welch explained. “It brings the community back together.”
As high school football preseason drills continuing for Class 4A and lower classifications, it is business as usual at Lake Worth, where the Bullfrogs made the playoff last season.
But this year, they simply hope that they can start and finish the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“As seniors, we did not know if we were going to have a season, or a season at all,” Lake Worth running back Camron Kimble admitted. “Just putting on the pads again, you’ve got to love it.”
Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.