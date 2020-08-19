FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Fort Worth are looking for the man who robbed and carjacked a woman in the early morning hours of August 12.

It was around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect — who was wearing a hooded jacket — approached the female victim, pulled a handgun and demanded the keys to her car. The incident happened in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Old Decatur Road.

After getting everything he asked for the suspect left the scene in the victim’s blue Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle was found the next morning abandoned in the 2100 block of Stratford Park Drive.

As their investigation progressed, detectives found surveillance video of a person of interest driving the stolen Equinox after the robbery. The person behind the wheel has the appearance of the suspect police are looking for in connection with the crimes.

The wanted suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 17 ad 25 years old, with tattoos on his right and left hand, upper left arm, and possibly his left forearm.

The man stands between 5’6″ and 5’9″, has a medium build and short hair.

At the time of the crime the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants, and later a hooded jacket, red face mask and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the photos of the suspect or has information about the crimes is asked to call Fort Worth robbery detectives at 817-392-4469