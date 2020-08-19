Lake Worth High Bullfrogs Excited To Be Back On Practice FieldAs High School Football preseason drills continuing for Class 4A and lower classifications, it's business as usual at Lake Worth, where the Bullfrogs made the playoff last season.

25 minutes ago

First Year Teacher In Arlington Talks About First Week On Job During PandemicNicole Nielsen talked to the teacher via Zoom from her school.

31 minutes ago

TWC 'Accidentally' Tweets Texas Will Apply For Extra $300 Unemployment PaymentA mistaken tweet from the Texas Workforce Commission has caused further confusion about whether unemployed Texans will be receiving the added $300 a week benefit authorized by President Donald Trump.

38 minutes ago