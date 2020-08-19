NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
(CBS NEWS) – The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, an Oklahoma-based big cat zoo made infamous by Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, is closing to the public.

The park will become “a private film set for Tiger King-related television content for cable and and streaming services,” owner Jeff Lowe announced Tuesday.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Lowe said he is forfeiting his zoo exhibitor license issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and closing the park immediately. Lowe suggested the park no longer needs income from visitors, because money from the controversial documentary — which painted Lowe as the bad guy — will sustain the operation going forward.

