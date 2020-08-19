MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney are on the hunt for two men who rifled through several unlocked cars off N. Lake Forest Drive, just north of Baylor Hospital on 380.
Both men were seen in a silver car, possibly a Kia Optima the night of the crime, August 14.
One of the men appears to have a “T” tattooed behind his ear, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Det. Patrick Ryan at pryan@mckinneytexas.org or 972.547.2714.