SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old McKinney, Texas man has been sentenced for federal firearms violations on Wednesday.
Christopher Lamarr Sterkes pleaded guilty in June to possession of a firearm by a drug user and “possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to a total of 12 years in federal prison.
According to information presented in court in March 2019, Sterkes met four men in a van in Anna, Texas, intending to sell them approximately 14 grams of marijuana.
The men began assaulting Sterkes in an attempt to rob him of the marijuana instead of paying for it.
Sterkes, armed with a pistol, managed to escape from the van and fired three shots into the van as it drove away.
One of the men inside the van, 16-year-old Alejandro Camacho, was struck by the gunfire and died.