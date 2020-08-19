Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — Pharmacists in all 50 states are now allowed to give childhood vaccinations under a new directive that was announced Wednesday and is aimed at preventing future outbreaks of measles and other preventable diseases.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said orders for childhood vaccines from doctors’ offices plummeted in late March and early April as their offices closed or saw fewer patients, raising concerns that vaccination rates would fall.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊