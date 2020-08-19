AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A 50-year-old fugitive who’s affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) gang, was arrested in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Patrick Neal Nerren was wanted for a parole violation and multiple felonies, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Nerren was arrested following a Crime Stoppers tip, and a reward of $7,500 will be paid.

Working off information garnered from that tip, members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents found Nerren.Nerren was wanted since October 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in Point Blank, Texas.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested eight Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including seven gang members. In addition, $20,000 in rewards were paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip numbers instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.