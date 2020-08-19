DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – State Representative Victoria Neave said Wednesday she was honored to be featured in a primetime video praising Presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

“I was so thrilled to be a part of this group of rising leaders from across the country, talking about why we need to elect Joe Biden, why he’s going to make a real difference on the lives of our fellow Texans.”

Neave said Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are running to unify the country and trying to attract independents and Republicans.

Neave and Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas were among 17 up and coming Democrats featured in the different kind of keynote address.

Republicans have criticized Biden’s plan to implement a net zero emissions policy by 2050, saying it would hurt the Texas oil and gas industry, and make energy more expensive.

Neave responded by saying, “You know, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a pragmatic approach to energy. We know that we are in a climate crisis and so they want to take steps to help improve our climate at the same time balancing the boom that oil and gas is a value to our state.”

Neave endorsed Biden very early on — last September — over two other Texas Democrats running for President: former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

She said, “It was really goes back to Joe Biden has been in the trenches for decades, the fact that he authored the Violence Against Women Act, an issue that I care very, very deeply about.”

Wednesday, former President Barack Obama will be the headline speaker during the third night of the convention.

Harris is set to make history during the third night of the convention when she becomes the first black woman to be nominated to be on a Presidential ticket.

One of the delegates from Tarrant County to the convention, Haley Taylor Schlitz, introduced Harris when she spoke before hundreds of Democrats in Grapevine in March of 2019.

Taylor Schlitz is one of the youngest delegates to the convention. She’s 18 and already a law school student at SMU.

She said she spoke with Harris briefly before her speech and said that the California Senator told her how inspiring she was to younger girls who are seeing her accomplishments at a young age. “It was really amazing to hear that because she’s the one who inspired me. So to hear that She’s impressed by me. And she’s saying I’m inspiring other people. It’s like it was it was really it was an honor.”

Former President Barack Obama will be the headliner Wednesday night as he makes the case for his former Vice President.

President Trump has changed many of the Obama administration’s policies and this will be Mr. Obama’s chance to explain to voters why Mr. Biden should continue where he left off.

