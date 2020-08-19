CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crandall ISD’s effort to start classes COVID free ended on day one at Wilson Elementary School.

The district alerted parents that someone with the virus was on campus when students returned on August 18.

The letter states that staff will investigate and notify any possible close contact with the infected person on an individual basis.

The school is also working closely with the local health department.

For now, “operations on campus will continue as usual.”

Texas marked a grim milestone this week, surpassing 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues.

Health experts worry that recent encouraging trends in Texas are fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.

Roughly four in every five of those deaths have occurred since June 1, when Texas was weeks into one of the fastest reopenings in the country.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday, along with more than 2,700 new cases.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources