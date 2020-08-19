18 People Rescued From Lake Ray Hubbard After 2 Boats CapsizeEighteen people were rescued from Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday night after two boats capsized from powerful winds whipped up by storms.

North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strong Winds SundayFollowing five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening.

DFW Weather: Rain In The Forecast For North Texas... FinallyAfter five days in a row of 100-degree weather in North Texas, there are finally some rain chances to look forward to. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.