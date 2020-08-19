WATCHDemocratic National Convention Coverage At 8:00PM
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Birmingham Elementary School, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Cox‌ ‌Elementary School, DFW News, Pandemic, Wylie ISD

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie ISD‌ ‌notified staff and parents Wednesday ‌of‌ a positive‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌case ‌at‌ both ‌Cox‌ ‌and Birmingham elementary‌ ‌schools‌.

Based‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌information‌ ‌the school district has ‌gathered‌,‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌known‌ ‌“close‌ ‌contacts”‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases‌‌ ‌‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌determined‌ and were sent separate notifications with more specific instructions for self-isolation.

“Families are not required to take ‌any‌ ‌additional action‌ ‌at this time. We‌ ‌are‌ ‌continuing‌ ‌to‌ ‌monitor‌ ‌this‌ ‌situation‌ ‌and‌ ‌will‌ ‌provide‌ ‌additional‌ ‌information‌ ‌as‌ ‌needed,” the school district said.

Wylie ISD parents can click here for more details on our COVID-19 response safety protocols.

Comments

Leave a Reply