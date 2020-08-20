Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Fort Worth just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.
When police officers arrived at the scene they say they found a car engulfed in flames along University Drive.
One person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officials they saw the car racing with another car before hitting a curb and crashing. The second vehicle allegedly racing the with the car left the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident.