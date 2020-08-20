PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for for two young sisters last seen in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, Texas.

Authorities are looking for Sarah Beth Hull, 11 and Natalie Renea Hull, 13.

Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brent McGuire told CBS 11, “The reason for the Amber Alert is through our investigation today it looks like they had assistance in leaving the house and running away. We believe they have been corresponding with an unknown person on the internet.”

The girls were last seen about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and when parents went to check on them this morning, they were gone.

Thursday was the first day of school for the Santo ISD and when the parents went to check on them, they weren’t there.

They were able to track one of the girl’s phones to somewhere near Waco and then lost all communication.

“They’ve had no contact with any of their friends, nothing on social media, Snaphat, TikTok, or any of the ways young people communicate with each other. With this day and age with human trafficking, we believe they probably are in danger.”

He says the area where they lived is called Brazos.

It’s unincorporated and very rural.

According to Texas Alerts, Sarah is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie is 13 and is also 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Sarah Beth Hull, and Natalie Renea Hull from Santo, TX, on 08/20/2020 pic.twitter.com/P5Sm3SWHFG — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 21, 2020

Anyone with information can call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085 or 911.

Santo is about 60 miles west of Fort Worth.